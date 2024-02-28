Yuvraj Singh shares heartfelt note on wife Hazel Keech's birthday, adds special mention about their 'Jalebi Babies'
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished his wife Hazel Keech a happy birthday on Instagram as she turned 37. The cricketer shared a heartfelt note for his wife.
Actor Hazel Keech is celebrating her 37th birthday today. Keech's husband and former cricketer for India, Yuvraj Singh, shared a heartfelt post for her on the special occasion. He also shared a video of some lovely moments with his wife and their family.
In the post shared on Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, "Swirling through life with our two little ‘Jalebi Babies’ and celebrating your birthday as a magnificent mom! Here’s to more sweet twists and twirls as we continue to steal our moments and dance together amidst the whirlwind of life. Happy birthday, baby. Love you loads, @hazelkeechofficial."
Yuvraj also shared a video in the post featuring precious moments with Hazel and their two kids, Orion and Aura. The video is a compilation of various pictures from the couple's lives.
Take a look at Yuvraj Singh's birthday post for Hazel Keech here:
The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has amassed over 80,000 likes. The clip has accumulated several reactions from people.
Take a look at a few reactions here:
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. The couple welcomed their son, Orion, in January 2022 and a baby girl, Aura, in August 2023.