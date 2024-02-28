 Yuvraj Singh shares heartfelt post on wife Hazel Keech's birthday | Trending - Hindustan Times
Yuvraj Singh shares heartfelt note on wife Hazel Keech's birthday, adds special mention about their 'Jalebi Babies'

ByNeha Yadav
Feb 28, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished his wife Hazel Keech a happy birthday on Instagram as she turned 37. The cricketer shared a heartfelt note for his wife.

Actor Hazel Keech is celebrating her 37th birthday today. Keech's husband and former cricketer for India, Yuvraj Singh, shared a heartfelt post for her on the special occasion. He also shared a video of some lovely moments with his wife and their family.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a heartfelt post for his wife Hazel Keech on her 37th birthday. (Instagram/@yuvisofficial)

In the post shared on Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, "Swirling through life with our two little ‘Jalebi Babies’ and celebrating your birthday as a magnificent mom! Here’s to more sweet twists and twirls as we continue to steal our moments and dance together amidst the whirlwind of life. Happy birthday, baby. Love you loads, @hazelkeechofficial."

Yuvraj also shared a video in the post featuring precious moments with Hazel and their two kids, Orion and Aura. The video is a compilation of various pictures from the couple's lives.

Take a look at Yuvraj Singh's birthday post for Hazel Keech here:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has amassed over 80,000 likes. The clip has accumulated several reactions from people.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

A user wrote, "Wow sir! You both look amazing together."

"Happy birthday Hazel! Best wishes always, " posted a second.

Several others posted comments wishing Hazel on her special day.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. The couple welcomed their son, Orion, in January 2022 and a baby girl, Aura, in August 2023.

