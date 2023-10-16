Hazel Keech Singh gets candid about postpartum struggles, donates hair

Hazel Keech Singh and her former cricketer husband Yuvraj Singh welcomed their first child, Orion, in 2022. Their family grew with the arrival of their second child, Aura, in August this year. In a recent Instagram post, Hazel shared her journey through postpartum challenges, including significant hair loss. To cope with this, she decided to trim her locks and donate her hair to support cancer patients. “I always noticed new mums cut their hair short and I never understood why. I later learned about postpartum hair fall...,” wrote Hazel Keech Singh on Instagram. (Instagram/@hazelkeechofficial)

“I always noticed new mums cut their hair short and I never understood why. I later learned about postpartum hair fall, which must suck when you’re adjusting to a new reality of tiny humans who, like a motion sensor, cry or poop the moment you step into the bathroom,” reads a part of the caption written alongside pictures shared by Hazel Keech Singh on Instagram.

In the next few lines, she shared that she decided to donate her hair to turn into ‘wigs for people going through cancer treatments’. “My husband shared what it feels like to watch all his hair, eye lashes and eyebrows fall out while he was getting chemotherapy and how it really affects your self esteem,” the caption further read.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 46,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this Instagram post:

“Due to extreme illness I too lost all my hair, and I am totally bald. I thank the makers who create such beautiful original looking wigs,” expressed an individual.

Another shared, “Lovely. Even I donated my hair for cancer patients here in India after my delivery.”

“Ahhh, this is awesome,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “That’s so nice of you.”

“Love the short hair!” exclaimed a fourth.

A fifth added, “Love it!”

“Wow! Wonderful hairstyle!” wrote a sixth.

A seventh joined, “Such a noble cause. God bless @hazelkeechofficial.”

