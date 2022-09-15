Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma set major couple goals with video of their love-filled moments

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-YouTuber Dhanashree Verma are among the most-loved couples on Instagram. The duo often shares love-filled videos along with appreciative words for each other. Just like this video posted about an hour ago that is setting some major couple goals. The video gives a glimpse into the life of the couple.

“My strongest woman is my strength,” Chahal wrote while sharing the video and also tagged his wife. The video opens to show them walking on a beautiful sand-covered path that is decorated with candles. The clip then goes on to show a sweet moment shared by the couple. What makes the video even better is the wonderful background score.

Take a look at the video:

The video has gathered more than 1.2 million views in just an hour and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received several likes, including one from the couple’s friend and cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

Singer Neha Neha Kakkar took to the comments section to share her reaction. She posted a heart emoticon. A few others too used the same emoji to show their reactions to the video. “How cute,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow. Nice,” expressed another. “Lovely pair,” shared a third. “This is what we want,” wrote a fourth.