Zepto bans delivery driver who exposed himself to woman customer in Lucknow

Zepto has banned a delivery driver who was caught on CCTV exposing himself to a woman customer in Lucknow. In a statement to Hindustantimes.com, the quick commerce delivery platform said the incident is being investigated by the police and Zepto is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Here’s what happened

Zepto has banned a Lucknow-based delivery partner who exposed himself to a customer.

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On July 7, a Zepto customer shared CCTV footage on X that shows the delivery driver stopping in front of a customer’s house in Lucknow. Before delivering the order, the delivery driver seemingly unzipped his trousers to expose his private parts.

CCTV footage shows him ringing the doorbell and delivering the order to a woman while exposing himself.

The footage was widely reposted online, sparking backlash against the driver’s obscene behaviour. On Reddit, one anonymous user claimed the victim was his girlfriend who has been left traumatised by the incident.

“The victim here is my girlfriend, this has been a horrifying experience for her. Though I would like to bring some good news that the loser has been caught by police at 1 pm today and he has been given “treatment” afaik. Lucknow Police did the work real quick which is just amazing,” the Reddit user claimed.

Zepto bans delivery driver

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement to Hindustantimes.com, a Zepto spokesperson confirmed that the delivery partner had been banned from the quick commerce platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement to Hindustantimes.com, a Zepto spokesperson confirmed that the delivery partner had been banned from the quick commerce platform. {{/usCountry}}

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“At Zepto, the safety of our users is our highest priority. Every delivery partner on our platform undergoes a background verification process before being onboarded.

“In this instance, we acted immediately and permanently removed the delivery partner from the platform. We understand that the individual has since been arrested by the police, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation,” the spokesperson said.

(Also read: Man accused of exposing himself to woman, touching her inappropriately at Whole Foods)

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