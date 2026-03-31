Man accused of exposing himself to woman, touching her inappropriately at Whole Foods

Los Angeles County deputies are searching for a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman and touching her ear with his genitals at a Whole Foods grocery store in Valencia, California. A man was accused of exposing himself to a woman shopping at Whole Foods. (Screengrab (X))

A video of the incident, which occurred last week, has surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The video shows a man wearing a blue shirt and a pair of blue pants standing close to a woman kneeling and looking at items in one of the aisles. The moment was caught on the store’s CCTV camera.

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The authorities responded to the store after receiving a report of a sexual assault, reported KTLA. However, by the time the deputies arrived, the suspect had left the store. They are now looking for the accused, described by authorities as a man in his 30s with black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s department further added that he is roughly 6-foot-1 and weighs about 220 pounds.

“We are deeply concerned about the incident that occurred at our Valencia store on March 23,” Whole Foods said in a statement to The California Post. “The safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority.”

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The statement added, “We are cooperating fully with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation.”