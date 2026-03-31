Man accused of exposing himself to woman, touching her inappropriately at Whole Foods
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the 6-foot-1 man accused of exposing himself to a woman.
Los Angeles County deputies are searching for a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman and touching her ear with his genitals at a Whole Foods grocery store in Valencia, California.
A video of the incident, which occurred last week, has surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The video shows a man wearing a blue shirt and a pair of blue pants standing close to a woman kneeling and looking at items in one of the aisles. The moment was caught on the store’s CCTV camera.
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The authorities responded to the store after receiving a report of a sexual assault, reported KTLA. However, by the time the deputies arrived, the suspect had left the store. They are now looking for the accused, described by authorities as a man in his 30s with black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s department further added that he is roughly 6-foot-1 and weighs about 220 pounds.
“We are deeply concerned about the incident that occurred at our Valencia store on March 23,” Whole Foods said in a statement to The California Post. “The safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority.”
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The statement added, “We are cooperating fully with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More