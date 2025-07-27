Zohran Mamdani celebrates wedding with 3-day bash in lavish Uganda estate

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani recently celebrated his nuptials with a lavish, three-day bash at his family’s sprawling compound in Uganda, according to a report in The New York Post. The family’s private compound is located in a wealthy area outside of Kampala, the capital of the east African nation, and it saw a stream of guests coming together to celebrate the wedding of Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji. Zohran Mamdani is married to Syria-born illustrator Rama Duwaji.

Zohran Mamdani, 33, and Rama Duwaji, 27, had hosted an engagement and wedding ceremony in Dubai in December last year. This was followed by a civil ceremony in New York City.

Mamdani’s Ugandan celebration

The celebrations in NYC and Dubai were followed by three days of festivities in Uganda – the country where Mamdani was born. He moved to the United States at the age of seven and became a US citizen in 2018.

Zohran Mamdani is the son of celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He told his social media followers on Sunday that he was visiting Uganda to celebrate his nuptials.

The celebrations took place at the Mamdani family’s lavish estate in the Buziga Hill area that is home to some of the country’s richest, including billionaire businessman Godfrey Kirumira. The Mamdani family estate has a house set on two acres of lush gardens and overlooks Lake Victoria. It has at least three security gates.

The New York Post reported that armed guards were posted outside the estate while a cellphone jamming system was set up to prevent leaks during the three days of festivities.

“Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — and all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event,” one witness confirmed to The Post. “One gate had around nine guards stationed at it,” they added.