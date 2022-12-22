Zomato asks customers to stop giving this specific cooking instruction

If you have ever ordered food from restaurant aggregator and food delivery app Zomato, then you might have come across the ‘cooking instructions’ section after adding your preferred items to the cart. While many write about the food items they are allergic to, some leave instructions for the restaurant on how they want their meal to be prepared. Turns out, there are people who also write ‘bhaiya accha banana (Bro, make it good)’ as a cooking instruction on the app. Now, Zomato has shared a hilarious reaction to that in their recent post on Twitter.

“Guys please stop writing ‘bhaiya accha banana’ as cooking instructions,” read the post made by Zomato on the micro-blogging site. It is accompanied by a man facepalming emoji.

Take a look at Zomato’s tweet below:

guys please stop writing “bhaiya accha banana” as cooking instructions 🤦‍♂️ — zomato (@zomato) December 22, 2022

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has gathered more than 1,770 likes and several responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to Zomato’s request:

“‘Should be freshly prepared & not very spicy’ same instructions every time. Most of the times they are followed!” posted a Twitter user. “Sir, when I order multiple pizzas, why the taste gets worst and when I order single pizza, its taste is good? Thats why I have started writing ‘Delayed delivery works for me, but not the worst prepared pizza in hurry’,” wrote another. “Wait. We can make that suggestion??” joked a third.

