Home / Trending / Zomato asks customers to stop giving this specific cooking instruction

Zomato asks customers to stop giving this specific cooking instruction

trending
Published on Dec 22, 2022 06:43 PM IST

Zomato asked its customers to stop giving a specific cooking instruction, and it has attracted several responses.

Zomato, in their recent Twitter post, asked customers to stop giving a specific cooking instruction. (Reuters)
Zomato, in their recent Twitter post, asked customers to stop giving a specific cooking instruction. (Reuters)
ByArfa Javaid

If you have ever ordered food from restaurant aggregator and food delivery app Zomato, then you might have come across the ‘cooking instructions’ section after adding your preferred items to the cart. While many write about the food items they are allergic to, some leave instructions for the restaurant on how they want their meal to be prepared. Turns out, there are people who also write ‘bhaiya accha banana (Bro, make it good)’ as a cooking instruction on the app. Now, Zomato has shared a hilarious reaction to that in their recent post on Twitter.

“Guys please stop writing ‘bhaiya accha banana’ as cooking instructions,” read the post made by Zomato on the micro-blogging site. It is accompanied by a man facepalming emoji.

Take a look at Zomato’s tweet below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has gathered more than 1,770 likes and several responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to Zomato’s request:

“‘Should be freshly prepared & not very spicy’ same instructions every time. Most of the times they are followed!” posted a Twitter user. “Sir, when I order multiple pizzas, why the taste gets worst and when I order single pizza, its taste is good? Thats why I have started writing ‘Delayed delivery works for me, but not the worst prepared pizza in hurry’,” wrote another. “Wait. We can make that suggestion??” joked a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral zomato twitter + 1 more
its viral zomato twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out