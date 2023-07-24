'Tremendous achievement': Zomato delivery agent clears Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam

Many of us dream to achieve great things in our life. And while we do that, only we understand the amount of effort and hard work it takes to reach a certain point. So, if you are someone who is working hard towards their dream, today we have a story that will surely leave you inspired.

Zomato delivery boy clears Public Service Commission exam.(Twitter/@zomato)

Recently, the Twitter page of Zomato took to the microblogging platform to share news about one of their delivery agents. Vignesh, who worked for Zomato as a delivery executive has cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam. In the tweet, Zomato wrote, “Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner.” They also shared a picture of Vignesh standing next to his family.

Take a look at the post shared by Zomato here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared it has been viewed close to 26,000 times. The post has also received more than 1,400 likes. Many also shared their reactions in the comments section of the post. Many people were happy with his achievement and expressed their excitement on the post.

Check out what people are saying about this tweet here:

An individual wrote, “Tremendous achievement.” A second commented, “So, now Vignesh would sign ‘orders.’” A third shared, “I need this much dedication in my life.” A fourth added, “Win for the guy.”

Earlier, another man had gone viral for his significant achievement. Instagram user Sharan Hedge revealed that despite receiving a 98 percent on the CAT exam, he failed to get into IIM Bangalore three years ago. Later, after preparing for US MBA programs and getting into a prestigious US university, he dropped out to try his luck in content creation. He added that, rather than enrolling in IIM Bangalore as an MBA student, he had eventually been accepted as a guest speaker.

