Zomato delivery agent in Gujarat rides with her child, earns praise from the internet. Watch

In today's fast-paced world, ordering food online has become a staple for many, but how often do we stop and think about the delivery agents who work tirelessly to get our meals to us? These unsung heroes face numerous challenges every day, from battling traffic to enduring harsh weather conditions. Recently, a viral video shed light on one such Zomato delivery agent who is going above and beyond to balance her job and motherhood. A Zomato delivery agent from Rajkot balanced work with her child, inspiring many online. (Instagram/vishvid )

The woman behind the wheel

The video, shared on Instagram by content creator @vishvid, features a female food delivery partner from Rajkot, Gujarat. In the clip, she is seen riding a bike with a Zomato delivery box attached at the back, while her child sits in front of her. The mother is making her deliveries with her little one by her side, highlighting the unique and often overlooked struggles of food delivery agents.

The woman, who has been working as a delivery partner for just over a month, revealed she is also a hotel management student. After getting married, she found it difficult to secure a job, primarily due to the challenge of managing work with a child. This led her to take up food delivery as a way to earn a living while caring for her son. "I tried to look for jobs at many places, but they rejected me because I have a kid. Then I thought, I have a bike, so why can't I bring my child to work?" she explained.

Overcoming challenges

When asked whether she finds her job difficult, the woman had a powerful response. "Initially, there were difficulties, but that's true for any job you start. Now, I don't find it challenging," she said, emphasising the resilience that comes with the territory of balancing work and family.

Her inspiring message to others is simple yet profound: "No job is big or small. You can do it all."

Public reaction to the video

The video has sparked an outpouring of support and admiration from social media users. One viewer commented, "Incredible resilience! She's proving that motherhood doesn't stop you from working hard." Another said, “A mother’s determination is unmatched. We should all be as strong and determined.” Many viewers praised the woman’s courage, with one writing, "This is true dedication. Respect for this woman who balances it all."

One user reflected, "Her story is a powerful reminder that we shouldn't judge people based on their circumstances." Another shared, "I am inspired by her positivity and hard work. She is setting an example for us all."