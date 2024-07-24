Zomato delivery agent's 500 room in Mumbai slum goes viral, woman pays his rent for 3 months

A Zomato delivery agent’s tour of his humble accommodation in a Mumbai slum has touched millions of viewers, with one person even coming forward to pay his rent for the next three months. Pranjoy Borgoyary moved out of his home in Northeast India to work as a delivery driver in Mumbai. An aspiring singer and a state-level football player, he now lives in a shared accommodation in a slum. A Zomato delivery driver's tour of his room has gone viral.(Instagram/@qb__.07)

Borgoyary shared an Instagram video giving a tour of his small room, which he shares with another person. The room can be reached through a very narrow street - so narrow, in fact, that the Zomato agent was forced to move sideways. “It’s suffocating,” he says in the video.

At the end of the street, an equally narrow iron staircase leads up to the small room, for which Borgoyary pays ₹500 a month. With stained walls and every square inch of the room covered with clothes, and a kitten sitting in one corner, it is clear that space is a luxury in Mumbai.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has racked up more than 4.4 million views, and hundreds of comments, on Instagram. Many Instagram users praised the Zomato delivery driver for working hard despite health setbacks, and others were stunned by the room.

“They're taking care of a kitten as well. There is no dearth of kindness,” wrote one person on Instagram.

“Struggle is real. God bless,” said another.

“Good wishes to you on getting something big and moving out to a much better place than this!” a third Instagram user commented.

X user Khushi, who came across the post, was so touched that she paid ₹1,500 as three months’ rent for Borgoyary.

She clarified that the Zomato agent never asked for help and she offered of her own accord.