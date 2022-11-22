Zomato takes a dig at Elon Musk’s ‘Namaste’ tweet with a meme

Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has been sharing various tweets related to different events involving the social media giant. Recently, he shared a tweet for his critics and ended the message with “Namaste”. The post sparked a chatter online. Zomato too joined in to take a dig at Twitter's new CEO regarding the matter and shared a funny meme. Expectedly, their meme has a food-related twist.

Taking to Twitter, the food delivery service shared “Namaste” along with a folded hands emoticon. The image they shared shows two kinds of spaghetti. One is before the food item is boiled and the other is after it is cooked. In the image, Zomato also added subheadings that made the post absolutely hilarious.

Take a look at the post shared by Zomato:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 1,400 likes and counting. The share has also received tons of comments from people. “Became too too too confusing.. Elon Musk is surprising everyone with his policies,” wrote a Twitter user. “Appropriately described Zomato,” posted another. “Epic,” praised a third. What are your thoughts on the post shared by Zomato?