Home / Trending / Zomato takes a dig at Elon Musk’s ‘Namaste’ tweet with a meme

Zomato takes a dig at Elon Musk’s ‘Namaste’ tweet with a meme

trending
Published on Nov 22, 2022 06:52 PM IST

Zomato took to Twitter to share the post after Elon Musk's ‘Namaste’ post.

Zomato shared this meme after Elon Musk's 'Namaste' tweet.(Twitter/@zomato)
Zomato shared this meme after Elon Musk's 'Namaste' tweet.(Twitter/@zomato)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has been sharing various tweets related to different events involving the social media giant. Recently, he shared a tweet for his critics and ended the message with “Namaste”. The post sparked a chatter online. Zomato too joined in to take a dig at Twitter's new CEO regarding the matter and shared a funny meme. Expectedly, their meme has a food-related twist.

Taking to Twitter, the food delivery service shared “Namaste” along with a folded hands emoticon. The image they shared shows two kinds of spaghetti. One is before the food item is boiled and the other is after it is cooked. In the image, Zomato also added subheadings that made the post absolutely hilarious.

Take a look at the post shared by Zomato:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 1,400 likes and counting. The share has also received tons of comments from people. “Became too too too confusing.. Elon Musk is surprising everyone with his policies,” wrote a Twitter user. “Appropriately described Zomato,” posted another. “Epic,” praised a third. What are your thoughts on the post shared by Zomato?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral twitter zomato elon musk + 2 more
viral twitter zomato elon musk + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out