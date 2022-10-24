Zoo shares X-ray images of different animals. Fascinating pics amaze people

San Diego Zoo’s latest Instagram post has turned into a source for amazement for many on the social networking platform. They shared X-ray images of a few animals along with a humorous caption. There is a chance that their post will not only make you chuckle but leave you stunned too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hopefully we don't get flagged for this x-ray-ted content,” the zoo jokingly wrote. In the next few lines that shared that the first X-ray image is of an orangutan infant. They also added that the second and third pictures are that of a frog and a map turtle respectively.

Take a look at the post that is absolutely intriguing:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 30,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Your caption is very humerus,” posted an Instagram user. “Whoever runs the Instagram feed needs a raise,” shared another. “So the turtle is the true [Alien emoji]. Lol,” joked a third. “THE TURTLE ONE AHAAHHAHA,” expressed a fourth. “So interesting,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON