‘Zyada English jhaad raha hai’: Investor recalls being attacked in Gurgaon, calls it ‘land of goons’

The recent incident of road rage in Gurgaon has brought public attention to the state of law and order in the city. Over the last couple of days, several people have taken to social media to share their own experiences of feeling unsafe in Gurgaon. Among them was Rahul Gupta, a Bengaluru-based investor who recalled being attacked in the city for the crime of speaking English.

Rahul Gupta recalled how he was almost attacked by a neighbour in Gurgaon.

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Gupta, an investor with Day Zero Ventures, shared an X post about his experience. While the incident took place more than a decade ago, it evidently still colours his opinion of Gurgaon.

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“Land of goons”

Rahul Gupta recalled how, 11 years ago, a neighbour nearly attacked him for speaking in English over a phone call. The incident occurred while he was living in Gurgaon in a rented apartment.

Not only did his neighbour snatch his phone, he even tried to hit Gupta.

“11 years ago, I was talking to a US customer around 8 PM while walking outside my rented apartment in Gurgaon,” the investor recalled.

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{{^usCountry}} “My neighbor snatched my phone and said ‘Zyada English Jhaad Raha hai’ & tried to HIT me!” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My neighbor snatched my phone and said ‘Zyada English Jhaad Raha hai’ & tried to HIT me!” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

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He took that incident as evidence of Gurgaon’s lack of safety. “No kidding, men or women, no one is safe in Gurgaon. Land of Goons!” Gupta concluded.

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In the comments section, the investor and entrepreneur said he managed to get out of the sticky situation by hugging his angry neighbour — “I still remember, I hugged that guy and said, Uncle Gussa nai hote twice and ran away,” he wrote.

Other Gurgaon stories

The comments section of the post was flooded was more stories from the Delhi NCR region.

(Also read: ₹20,000 on rent, says 3-hour daily commute changed the equation">Gurgaon man moves farther from office to save ₹20,000 on rent, says 3-hour daily commute changed the equation)

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“Once, I was driving with family near Sector-55 and overtook a vehicle in my small car. That was enough to trigger those idiots to throw an egg on my windshield,” one person recalled.

“A guy barged into a friend’s apartment in 2012-13. Showed a pistol to him and threatened them against driving too fast in the apartment complex. Or making too much noise. I forget the reason,” another said.

“It's entire NCR. A car once hit mine from behind in Parichawk (Get Noida) and the driver started abusing me,” a third X user opined.