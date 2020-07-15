Actor Sarath Kumar to make OTT debut with Birds of Prey, see posters

tv

Popular Tamil actor Sarath Kumar is the latest entrant into the world of OTT. He will feature in the upcoming screen adaptation of Archana Sarat’s novel Birds of Prey – The Hunt Begins.

“Sarath Kumar sir was not only kind and humble enough to launch the book of a debut author but he has also taken it to the screen,” Archana wrote following the announcement.

Other details about the project such as cast and crew are yet to be revealed, it is however confirmed Sarath Kumar’s wife Radikaa Sarath Kumar will bankroll the project under Radaan Mediaworks. It is also yet unknown if Birds of Prey will be a show or film.

Last seen on screen in Mani Ratnam produced Tamil film Vaanam Kottatum, Sarath Kumar made his acting debut with 1986 Telugu film Samajamlo Sthree. In Tamil, he began his career in a negative role when he played the antagonist in Pulan Visaranai.

He has starred in over 100 films across all southern languages. Most popular for his work in Tamil industry, Sarath Kumar has also worked in many Kannada and Telugu films.

He is also an active politician and launched his own party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi in 2007.

