e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Actor Sarath Kumar to make OTT debut with Birds of Prey, see posters

Actor Sarath Kumar to make OTT debut with Birds of Prey, see posters

Sarath Kumar’s wife Radikaa Sarath Kumar will bankroll the project under Radaan Mediaworks. It is also yet unknown if Birds of Prey will be a show or film.

tv Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:19 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Sarath Kumar was last seen in Vaanam Kottatum.
Sarath Kumar was last seen in Vaanam Kottatum.
         

Popular Tamil actor Sarath Kumar is the latest entrant into the world of OTT. He will feature in the upcoming screen adaptation of Archana Sarat’s novel Birds of Prey – The Hunt Begins.

“Sarath Kumar sir was not only kind and humble enough to launch the book of a debut author but he has also taken it to the screen,” Archana wrote following the announcement.

Other details about the project such as cast and crew are yet to be revealed, it is however confirmed Sarath Kumar’s wife Radikaa Sarath Kumar will bankroll the project under Radaan Mediaworks. It is also yet unknown if Birds of Prey will be a show or film.

 

Last seen on screen in Mani Ratnam produced Tamil film Vaanam Kottatum, Sarath Kumar made his acting debut with 1986 Telugu film Samajamlo Sthree. In Tamil, he began his career in a negative role when he played the antagonist in Pulan Visaranai.

Also read: Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan’s math genius believes it is ‘drama or nothing’, watch video

He has starred in over 100 films across all southern languages. Most popular for his work in Tamil industry, Sarath Kumar has also worked in many Kannada and Telugu films.

He is also an active politician and launched his own party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi in 2007.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya’s math genius believes in ‘drama or nothing’
Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya’s math genius believes in ‘drama or nothing’
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In