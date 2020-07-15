Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan’s math genius believes it is ‘drama or nothing’, watch video

bollywood

Shakuntala Devi trailer believes that you have to work for it. To watch Vidya Balan in the role of the woman dubbed as ‘the human computer’, you don’t just go to YouTube and click on a link, instead you solve a math equation first. If you get it right, only then you get to see her answering complicated math equations from right to left and left to right.

The impressive trailer shows Vidya stepping into the shoes of the maths genius to utmost perfection. With her wit and humour, she instantly makes the viewer fall in love with her.

The trailer opens with a quirky Vidya who charms with her funny antics as she introduces the viewers to her best friend ‘math’. She says it has no rules, only magic. It then goes on to show a glimpse of her journey from being a child prodigy who expresses her wish to go to school, and her father replies, “What will the school teach you, instead, you will end up teaching the school.”

Watch Shakuntala Devi trailer here

The trailer goes on to show Shakuntala flying to London where she proves her computational prowess and gets her name registered in the book of Guinness World Records. It also throws light on her personal life as she struggles to juggle between math and bringing up her daughter, played by Sanya Malhotra. The bittersweet relationship of the mother-daughter duo hints at the tonnes of drama that the film promises. And even Vidya confirms at the end of the trailer, “We Indians are like that only. Drama or nothing.”

Vidya gave her fans a maths equation to solve if they wish to watch the trailer. Sharing a picture of a placard with the equation on it, she wrote, “Solve for c... if you do, you will c the SURPRISE! Get a chance to see the trailer before the world.”

She also shared a new poster which shows her in five different avatars and shared the time of its release with a mathematical equation. Sharing the new poster of the film, she wrote, “Only 12 x 3 x 10 minutes to go for the trailer! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @PrimeVideoIN.” The answer to the equation is 360 that confirms that the trailer will be out at 4pm. The poster shows Vidya’s character’s evolution over the years - as she is seen with her bag and baggage and two plaits, a modern woman dressed in western clothes and a spectacled sari-clad woman a few decades later.

Shakuntala Devi will tell the story of the mathematics genius who was known to be witty and eccentric. Popularly known as The Human Computer, she lived life on her own terms. She earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records. She is survived by her daughter, Anupama Banerjee.

Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.Directed by Anu Menon of Four More Shots Please fame and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

The announcement of the global premiere of the film was made through a video where Vidya was seen asking viewers to solve several challenging mathematics problems. The video ended with Vidya giving the answer of the questions as “31072020” and announcing that the film will release on July 31 (31/07/2020) on Amazon Prime Video.

