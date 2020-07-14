Shakuntala Devi’s trailer arrives on July 15, watch Vidya Balan’s short teaser declaring ‘there are no rules in maths, only magic’

bollywood

Actor Vidya Balan took to Twitter to announce the unveiling of the trailer of her upcoming biopic on math wizard Shakuntala Devi. She also released a short teaser to make the announcement.

The teaser features the poster of the film. In the teaser, she says how in maths “there are no rules, just magic” before saying that the trailer arrives tomorrow (Wednesday, July 15). She also introduces herself as ‘myself Shakuntala’ and then continues asking all to get prepared to meet “my best friend maths”. Cheers of children can be heard in the background.

Earlier this month, online video streaming service Amazon Prime Video had announced that Vidya Balan’s much-awaited film - Shakuntala Devi - will get its global premiere on July 31. The announcement of the global premiere of the film was made through a video of Vidya where she is seen asking viewers to solve several challenging mathematics problems. The video ended with Vidya giving the answer of the questions as ‘31072020’ and announcing that film will release on July 31 (31/07/2020) on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, the biographical drama stars Vidya in the lead, essaying the role of the globally renowned Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the endearing story of Shakuntala Devi from July 31. The flick was earlier slated to hit the big screens on May 8 but was postponed due to the shuttering of cinema theatres due to coronavirus outbreak.

