Ankita Bhargava pens emotional note to daughter Mehr: ‘Let me tell you why I chose to add you into this maddening world’

tv

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:43 IST

In a strongly worded note addressed to her daughter Mehr, TV actor Ankita Bhargava has blamed human behaviour and our irresponsible attitude towards nature for the current pandemic, insisting that our planet needed healing. After almost a week of the complete lockdown in India, social media is abuzz with pictures of dolphins allegedly returning and people getting to see birds and butterflies in cities.

“Mera Bachha Mehr, I brought you into this world (More than Willingly) Thus its my duty to tell you why I have locked you up within the four walls of our home! Just when we bought you a pram to show you what the world is like... The little bit of Greenery near Nani-Nana house,The Almost Blue Occasional Sky,The not so fresh air....We are keeping you indoors like there is no tomorrow! So let me tell you why I chose to add you into this maddening world. If there is chaos,There is also peace,If there is sadness,There is also Happiness,If there are Demons,There are also Angels! I believed that I will bring up my child with so much Positivity,Sensitivity,Empathy,Love,Kindness and Goodness that she will grow up and make this world a better place! #needofthehour,” Ankita wrote alongside a picture with her daughter.

“Now, Let me go on and tell you whats actually happening. The world has come to a stand still Because ‘Nature’ has finally decided to teach us a lesson! The human race has been tearing apart the very soul of our planet! Plants,Animals,Mountains,Rivers,Forests,Less privileged human beings,Women.... Everything was exploited to the T.

She further wrote, “You must know Mehr,Every act counts,GOOD or BAD! Every action has energy associated with it and We had collected so much NEGATIVE ENERGY/BAD KARMA over the past decades that now in the beginning of 2020,This new decade, THE PLANET NEEDED HEALING! The Governments are doing their bit and so are a few citizens, But It will all end only if and when we all learn what we are supposed to from this pandemic! Human race isn’t the beginning and the end of the world,This world belongs to every single living cell on this planet,Let our intelligence not make life a living hell for us.... LIKE IT IS RIGHT NOW! I am positive and hopeful that when it is finally time to step out with you,This world will be little better than before. They say the dolphins are back... So thats good news right ! Lots of Love, Maa.”

Also read: Ruslaan Mumtaz on birth of son during lockdown: ‘I was scared we might be stopped by the police, but nothing happened’

Earlier, she shared a post urging people to take care of stray animals in their area in wake of the lockdown. “Lets fight it together ! The nation wide curfew and Sec 144 have brought about temporary closure of dine in restaurants and Street Food stalls. Also the regular feeders in various areas cannot step out to feed the street dogs and cats like before! Lets take care of them in these difficult times... I request u all to keep bowls of water and food outside ur houses and help them survive! Lets give out good energies and positive vibes only!” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more