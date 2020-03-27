Ruslaan Mumtaz on birth of son during lockdown: ‘I was scared we might be stopped by the police, but nothing happened’

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 08:28 IST

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday but were anxious on handling the situation amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor, however, has said that they did not take any family members along and reached the hospital without being stopped by the police.

Speaking about their drive to the hospital, Ruslaan told Bombay Times in an interview, “It was a normal delivery and the baby was born at 4 am on Thursday. Around 9 pm on Wednesday, Nirali went into labour and all of us panicked because we had to rush from our Juhu home to the hospital, which is located at Marine Lines. Due to social distancing, we didn’t take any of our family members with us. We did not see a single person on the road and it was quite eerie. I was scared that we might be stopped by the police, but luckily, nothing happened and we reached the hospital in half an hour. Nirali’s father, who is a radiologist at the hospital, was already waiting for us when we reached. The hospital was also empty, with only the staff members present. Thankfully, everything went smooth and we are parents to a lovely baby boy.”

The actor also revealed he was shooting for a film in Karjat but had to come home due to the cancellation of the shoot because of the lockdown. He now plans to take care of the baby at home as a nanny would no longer be able to join them in such a scenario.

Talking about naming their newborn son, he said, “Now, we will have to sit down and think of a good name for the baby. I had many names ready for a girl, but not a boy.”

Ruslaan had announced the birth of his son by sharing first pictures of the baby on Instagram. He revealed that he didn’t intend to share his pictures for the first 3-4 months but decided to go ahead to brighten up the mood amid such gloom. He wrote, “I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch. So I’m hoping my chota baby is a superhero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children.”

On a related note, TV actor Smriti Khanna recently shared an emotional note, talking to her unborn baby in an Instagram post. “Dear baby, just hang in there for a few more day,” she wrote.

