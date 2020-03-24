Smriti Khanna, 9 months’ pregnant, pens heartfelt note to unborn baby amid coronavirus crisis: ‘Hang in there’

tv

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 14:09 IST

TV actor Smriti Khanna has shared an emotional note, talking to her unborn baby in an Instagram post, as coronavirus crisis looms large. Assuring her future baby of her love and affection, Smriti also extended support to all pregnant women who are fighting additional anxiety and uncertainty amid coronavirus outbreak.

“Dear baby, just hang in there for a few more days. The world outside is going crazy! I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that you’re so strong already and you’ll be born into a world which is learning a whole new way of living, which isn’t a bad thing. Also know that you’re celebrated each day. Every kick, roll and movement within is noticed and adored. I hope you’re feeling all the love I feel for other mamas who are in this situation - a pregnancy full of uncertainty and added anxiety. But remember, we are all together in this and together we can do it all #babybump #quarantinelife #9monthspregnant #thistooshallpas,” she wrote.

In her latest post, Smriti shared a Tik Tok video where she mouthed Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogues from Salman Khan-starrer Kick. “Mai 15 minute tak apni saans rok sakta hu. Maut ko chu ke tak se wapas aa sakta hu. Tension nahi lene ka, Apun tere ko waha tak pahuncha dega. Waha se wapas ane ka tera kaam.”

Smriti is nine months’ pregnant and has been sharing pictures about her journey on the platform. Recently, she had shared pictures of herself - displaying her bump while hiding her face. She wrote alongside the pictures, “Hi Golu #9monthspregnant #almostthere #babybump #readytopop.”

Smriti was seen in TV shows including Balika Vadhu, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

