As Indians, it doesn’t even strike us what we are doing to nature. We are used to blaming others, but we just don’t want to change: Karan Wahi

tv

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 17:12 IST

After the ban on firecrackers by a number of states in India, Karan Wahi posted his views calling it a good decision. The actor was badly trolled on Instagram and he even posted some of the comments in Insta stories. “As Indians, it doesn’t even strike us what we are doing to nature. We are used to blaming others, including the Govt but we just don’t want to change,” he exclaims.

While the social media has given people power to say anything, he shares that most people don’t like talking about the good. He says, “Our debates aren’t just debates, they have to be war, which is sad. The reaction I got on social media was expected and it doesn’t make me angry. What surprises me is that there is so much hate out there that logic has gone out of the window.”

He worries about health of the nation and Delhi in particular, “I have grown up in Delhi and seen the pollution levels. We are in the middle of a pandemic and it’s not going anywhere but because we are bored and tired of being at home, we can’t stop.. (bursting crackers). I feel if the pandemic can’t change us, don’t know what will! People are almost back to normal. Everyone’s going out. Only a few are being cautious. I hope the next Diwali is free of any virus but we will have to work towards it,” he says wishfully.

Wahi hopes people realise the seriousness of the situation and spend time at home this Diwali. “This festive season won’t be the usual because this year hasn’t been usual. I would ideally hope that people spend this Diwali just with their families. It’s not necessary to be extravagant this time, it won’t cost us much,” he says.

The actor is in Delhi with his family currently and is glad to be with them as he hasn’t been able to in year. “I will have some nice food at home, do the laxmi puja and just spend time with my parents. 2020 has changed us all. I feel the entire year has rushed pass us. I am happy that I and my near and dear ones are safe. I hope the next Diwali is free of any virus but for that, we will have to work towards it. This won’t change itself, so it’s in our hands now how we want to spend our next year,” he signs off.