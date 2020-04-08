As Sarabhai vs Sarabhai makes a comeback on TV, Rupali Ganguly shares how she used to be the punching bag on the sets of the show

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:29 IST

Actor Rupali Ganguly is on cloud nine. And why should she not be, after all the reruns of her hit TV show,Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai,are back on TV to keep the audience entertained during this lockdown period. The show, about an upper-class Gujarati family, made the actor a household name as Monisha.

“In times like these, a show like Sarabhai… will be a great stress buster. It’s great fun to watch it with my son Rudransh (six) who tells me that I’m like Monisha in real life,” she says.

Reminiscing how the show, which also starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar, wasn’t an immediate hit because of the whole craze of saas-bahu sagas, the actor shares, “But when it was rerun on another channel, it got a great response. Sarabhai is a monster that continues to grow and win millions of hearts. People still call me Monisha and when I meet my son’s friends, they enact and say ‘Monisha beta, how middle class’. And I tell them, ‘aunty toh bol hi sakte ho naa’ (laughs).”

On the sets, Ganguly, 43, recalls how she was always ragged by her cast members and she used to call up showmaker, JD Majethia, to complain. “I used to be the punching bag on the sets. But we used to have a blast,” says Ganguly adding, she still has the VHS cassettes which her father used to record when her show would air back then.

The actor also reveals that sharing the screen space with a veteran actor like Ratna Pathak Shah made her extremely nervous but later they became very close. “I remember Ratna ji and I were sharing the make-up room and there was a big bed and a smaller one. I picked up the smaller one and was sitting with a lot of my bags around. When she entered, she told me, ‘Tum ek kaam karo, tum yeh bada bed lelo. Tumhe zaada jagah ki zaroorat hai’” she says.

