Bebaakee trailer: Kushal Tandon gets entangled in a love triangle starring Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Karan Jotwani

tv

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:34 IST

Kushal Tandon is back with a new web show, Bebaakee. The web series will premiere on ALT Balaji and ZEE5 and introduces Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani as the other two leads.

The Bebaakee trailer revolves around the lives of Sufiyaan (Kushal) and Imtiyaz (Karan), two best friends who fall in love with the same girl, Kainaat (Shiv Jyoti). Sufiyaan gets attracted to Kainaat after the two get off on the wrong foot. Adding to the drama, one sees the two friends turn enemies after confessing their love for Kainaat.

Watch Bebaakee trailer here

Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind while Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business to the very core.

The show also stars Pratik Sehajpal, Ishaan Dhawan, Mahir Pandhi, Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats, Juhaina Ahsan, Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra, and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Speaking about the trailer launch, actor Kushal Tandon said, “The show is a love story that viewers have never experienced before. The characters, their back story, and the emotions are so raw, yet real, which is sure to make the show immensely appreciated and watched by one and all. With the trailer bringing out this feeling, I am looking forward to what my fans and viewers have to say. I’m sure it’s made them want to watch the show even more now and, just like them, I too can’t control my excitement.”

Also read: Abhay Deol slams his movie Raanjhanaa for its ‘regressive message‘: ‘History will not look kindly at this film’

Talking about the trailer, Shiv Jyoti, said, “The trailer of my debut Web series is out and I am stoked and curious to absorb the response of the audience. The producers & creators of the show have put in a lot of mind & effort to develop the storyline and the character that I happen to essay, hence I am hopeful that the audience finds our creation in good stead and makes the project a dream run for us.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more