Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan confesses he loves Pavitra, Aly proposes to Jasmin and she says she’ll marry him on one condition

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 07:24 IST

Love was in the air inside the Bigg Boss 14 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday when Sunny Leone entered the show as a guest. While Eijaz Khan was seen confessing his feelings for Pavitra Punia, Aly Goni was seen going down on one knee and proposing marriage to Jasmin Bhasin.

Host Salman Khan welcomed Sunny on the show and had some fun time singing and grooving with her. Soon, we saw her inside the house, as “Doctor Sunny”. After wishing a happy new year to the contestants, she asked them to come to her, one by one, for check-up.

Eijaz was the first one to go. After checking his heart beat, Sunny jokingly said all she could hear was “Pavitra Pavitra, Pavitra”. Sunny said, “Dil ki bimari hai aapko, mujhe ECG karna padega (You are suffering from a heart disease and I need to perform ECG).” After a mock ECG, Sunny showed him a paper which had Pavitra’s name at each point. Eijaz then said, “This is the truth. Every heartbeat is for Pavitra. I am really missing her and wish I could be with her. I am ready for everything when I step out.” Pavitra and Eijaz met inside Bigg Boss 14 house and had a special bond. She often confessed her feelings but he mostly said he was afraid of getting emotionally attached to people.

As her treatment, Sunny asked Eijaz to open up about his feelings for Pavitra. “Hi Pavi, Happy New Year. Missing you a lot. I think I am falling in love with you. Perhaps love is a loaded word but I certainly want to meet you and missing you a lot. But I also need to stay here and fight for the trophy,” he said as he blushed. The Twitter account of Pavitra, handled by her team, retweeted a video where Eijaz could be seen confessing his feelings.

When their turn came, Sunny Leone turned the task into an emotional but fun one for Aly and Jasmin. After declaring that Aly never confesses his feelings while Jasmin does, she asked him to go down on one knee and propose to Jasmin. With a large, red-coloured heart in his hand, Aly proposed marriage to Jasmin who blushed as she said she would (marry him), “110%”, if her parents agreed.

During the task, Sunny also gave a head massage to Vikas Gupta.

