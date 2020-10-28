Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik accuses captain Kavita Kaushik of running a ‘dictatorship’, watch their ugly fight over fruits

tv

Since her entry on Sunday night, wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik has already ruffled feathers in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In a new promo released by Colors, she is seen getting into a heated argument with Rubina Dilaik over household chores.

Kavita, who is exempt from doing chores as the captain, asks Rubina to cut fruit for her. Rubina refuses, citing that Kavita may not have to pitch in when it comes to household chores but she can very well do her own work.

Calling Rubina a ‘negative’ person, Kavita tells her, “Nahi karengi toh mat kariye, phir main bhi aage aapke saath woh karungi jo mujhe karna hai. Mujhe ek negative, kaleshi insaan se apne phal katwane bhi nahi hai, mujhe hazam nahi honge (Don’t do it if you don’t want. But then, I will also do with you as I feel right. I don’t even want to get my fruit cut by such a negative person who just wants to fight, I will not be able to digest it).”

Kavita also compares Rubina to Nikki Tamboli and says, “Aap Nikki ke liye bolte hai ki woh badtameezi karti hai, aap apna dekhiye (You say Nikki misbehaves but you should look at yourself first).”

Rubina is then seen complaining to Jasmin Bhasin and Shardul Pandit about Kavita’s behaviour. “Aapko captaincy, leadership ka kaam diya gaya hai, dictatorship ka nahi (She has been made a captain to lead, not to be a dictator to everyone else),” she says. “Phir toh aap aise karo, aap brush mat karo. Hum aapko nehla bhi denge, aapke liye brush bhi kar denge (If this is the case, she should not even brush her teeth on her own. We should bathe her and brush her teeth for her as well),” she sarcastically adds.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Kavita had told Hindustan Times that she does not want to only fight with people in the show. “I believe that as a human, there are many emotions other than anger and fighting. I plan to show the other emotions also because we have seen fights and it is fun for everyone to see, but if there is fighting all the time, it gets very boring. I hope the kind of person, the kind of roles I have done, I have always been called someone who has a lot of variety to her, so I hope that I can provide that variety to the show as well,” she had said.

