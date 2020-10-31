Bigg Boss 14 written update day 26: Eijaz Khan asks Pavitra Punia if she’d fall in love with him, says he is not ready for a relationship

tv

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:10 IST

Friday’s episode brought major changes inside the Bigg Boss 14 house for all the contestants and also some clarity about the equations they share. While Eijaz Khan had a clear discussion with Pavitra Punia and told her that he was not ready for any romantic relationship yet, old friends Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani locked horns over a task and the latter even called the singer “stupid and brainless”.

The episode began with Eijaz crying over his fight with Kavita Kaushik. As the exchange task began, Kavita, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Nishant were sent to the red zone by the end of the task and were also nominated for the week. After the task, Nishant called Eijaz “the biggest fraud of the country” for not saving him and Kavita from the red zone. Nikki Tamboli was seen approaching Rahul Vaidya and telling him that he was wrong to have commented on Jasmin’s clothes and garments during the task.

Kavita told Pavitra that she should be careful and ensure that she is not “used”. She added that Eijaz had clearly said that he nurtures no romantic feelings for Pavitra. Pavitra responded with thanks and added that she is a grown-up woman and knows how to take care of herself. Pavitra also told Kavita that she was wrong in saying things to Eijaz in public. “I am a woman who has had very few friendships and that is why friendships and loyalty matter a lot to me. Even if I have had one conversation with the person, the person put his trust in me, I would never betray him in front of the world as you did!” Pavitra said.

Later, Eijaz asked them to stop when Nikki and Jaan joked about Pavitra and her feelings for him.

After being sent to the red zone, Kavita told Rubina that Eijaz had let go of a beautiful, good girl and lost all good things in life. Soon, Shardul Pandit was also seen having a warm conversation with Eijaz asking him to be sensible. Eijaz told him that he did not want to send Rubina and Jasmine to the red zone but did so because he did not want to break his promise.

Nishant, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin then discussed that Jaan is a “stupid person and a dangerous friend” because he can go against his best friend and anyone can manipulate him. Nishant said he would have been angry if it was someone else who ditched him “but with Jaan, I feel pity because he has no brains”.

Also read: Alia Bhatt posts pictures from glam photoshoot, shares a new perspective on Cinderella’s story

The next morning, Nishant told Kavita and Jasmin that Pavitra had told him she would share a bed with Eijaz after his captainship ended. The two women were surprised, even as they discussed how Pavitra is all set to play the girl madly in love, on the show.

Finding some alone time together, Eijaz asked Pavitra if she would fall in love with him and she simply smiled and walked away. Soon, Eijaz and Pavitra had an open discussion about her feelings. He said he needs more time to heal and wants to learn to be happy with himself before he starts looking for love, care and companionship. On the other hand, Pavitra assured him she had no expectations from him.

Follow @htshowbiz for more