Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela forays into production with new web series

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 16:54 IST

Sushmita Konidela, daughter of actor Chiranjeevi, has forayed into production with upcoming Telugu web series based on some true events involving a cop and some criminals. Sushmita, who has worked as a costume designer on her father’s films Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has floated a new production house with her husband Vishnu Prasad.

The couple will be producing content for digital platforms via the banner Goldbox Entertainments. “We, at Goldbox Entertainments, are happy to announce our collaboration with the highly famed digital platform ZEE5 for our first web series production. This project will be directed by Anand Ranga.” Sushmita said in a statement.

The show will star actors Prakash Raj and Sampath Raj in crucial roles. Shoot has already commenced in Hyderabad with all the safety measures taken into consideration. The statement further added that it’s going to be a crime-based series with terrorism as backdrop. The yet-untitled show will feature 8 episodes.

Sushmita has plans to actively produce more content. Apparently, the couple has plans to bankroll movies as well. Sushmita becomes the third member from Chiranjeevi’s family to turn producer. After Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu and son Ram Charan, Sushmita is now keen to make a mark in production.

Ram Charan floated the Konidela Production Company to launch the comeback of his father with 2017 Telugu film Khaidi No 150. The film marked the return of Chiranjeevi to acting after a long hiatus of close to a decade.

Konidela Production also bankrolled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya. The company has also acquired the Telugu remake rights of Malayalam film Lucifer, which will be soon made with Chiranjeevi.

