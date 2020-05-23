Telugu industry bigwigs meet Telangana CM to discuss the road ahead, see pics

regional-movies

Telugu industry bigwigs such as actors Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and producer Dil Raju have met Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to discuss various issues pertaining to the film industry in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the road ahead.

A producer on the condition of anonymity told Hindustan Times that KCR responded to the demands positively. The meeting took place on Friday. “In the meeting, it was decided that post-production work on films and TV serials will begin immediately in a phased manner. The decided that film shooting can begin from June; however, it will be done with lot of restrictions. The decision of reopening theatres will be taken after a review,” he said.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, minister for animal husbandry, fisheries,dairy development corp. and cinematography and chief secretary Somesh Kumar were also part of the meeting.

Chirnjeevi, SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna among others met the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On Thursday, several leading members of Telugu filmdom met at the residence of Chiranjeevi to discuss the current scenario and how they need to address various roadblocks going forward. “At the meeting in Chiranjeevi sir’s residence, they discussed various plans for resuming shooting from next month. They want to begin shooting of some films and see how things pan out as they have to do it with lot of restrictions,” the producer added.

In his recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi said Telugu film industry bounce back strongly in post pandemic era. “We can’t estimate the losses right now. But I feel that it will run into hundreds of crores. I don’t know when the theatres will reopen, and when we can start shooting again. But I am confident that the cinema industry will bounce back once normality is restored.”

“After the lockdown, we will discuss how to go forward. We have to talk to the financiers too and request them to reduce the interest and help the producers. Not just the film industry, but all other industries are incurring losses,” he pointed out. “We have to stand united and overcome this situation once everything gets back to normal,” he added.

