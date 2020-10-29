e-paper
Covid-19 was a learning experience for me: Shireen Mirza

Covid-19 was a learning experience for me: Shireen Mirza

Actor Shireen Mirza, who tested Covid negative recently wants people to not wear their mask below their nose. She says, the pandemic is still here and we need to take precautions.

tv Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:36 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Mirza has recovered and feeling much better but she would like to advice people who are affected with coronavirus
Mirza has recovered and feeling much better but she would like to advice people who are affected with coronavirus
         

A month ago, actor Shireen Mirza of Yeh hai Mohabbatein fame tested positive for Covid-19. She was thankful to be in isolation at her Jaipur home and calls it “an experience”. “It was an absolute learning for me- from how to enjoy my own company to taking online make-up courses. I kept myself busy and occupied to stay sane,” she says.

 

While it was no as mentally or physically exhausting, for her as she had the comfort of her home and was taking good care and eating well. She shares, “I was cautious of what I was eating, getting enough mental and physical exercise and staying strong. It was tiring being quarantined alone for so many days but I read a lot which helped. Being in Jaipur since the lockdown has been a blessing and healing experience. During the lockdown, I did a number of things that I had never planned to do including spending quality time with my new born nephew, and exploring the digital world (laughs).”

Mirza is recovered and feeling much better but she would like to advice people who are affected with coronavirus and says, “Be mentally strong, stay sane and eat healthy. It is not easy but you learn to love your own company in isolation. It takes you back to the basics and trust me, you will come out stronger. I also urge people to take precautionary measures including not to wear their masks below your nose please! Remember, the pandemic is still here and we all need to practice the safety precautions.”

