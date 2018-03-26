Family Time With Kapil Sharma bores viewers. Here are a few reactions on Twitter

Kapil Sharma’s fans expected a lot from his comeback show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but were left disappointed. The show, which aired its first episode on Sunday, met with negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.

While some missed the old cast, others blamed the new game show format of the show for making things boring. “Your ex-shows were damn amazing.. Without your old characters....this show wouldn’t work for me!!,” one wrote in a tweet directed at the comedian while another called it the ‘worst show of his career’. Here are some angry tweets.

Watched Family Time with Kapil Sharma yesterday, and see what happened to my eye... Really painful show it is!!

Aap meri jaisi galti mat karna😢😢😢#SuGians @WhoSunilGrover @Harshit61623545 @SunilGroverWho @KapilSharmaK9 @MADEfOrSuNiL pic.twitter.com/gExONYSZBR — Krishnansh Sharma (@KrishnanshKS) March 26, 2018

Family time with kapil sharma. Utterly boring. Disappointing with concept. Old concept was good. @KapilSharmaK9 — Aρиι Dυиιуα ❤️ (@AnkurSRKian) March 26, 2018

#family time with kapil sharma flop show. Irritating.bakwas set — Pankaj Thakur (@pankajjthakur) March 26, 2018

@KapilSharmaK9 While watching the Family Time With Kapil Sharma show I totally bored there is no comedy in this show. The Kapil Sharma Show was far better than this show. Please start The Kapil Sharma Show instead of Family Time With Kapil Sharma.#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma — Nitin Kr (@the_nitinkumar) March 26, 2018

#family time with kapil sharma somewhere siddu lost his charm — saroopchhabra. (@saroopchhabra) March 26, 2018

@KapilSharmaK9 Brother! your new show 'family time with kapil sharma' is good but ' yrr maza nhi aaya🙁 '

Your ex-shows were damn amazing.....👍

Without your old characters....this show wouldn't work for me!!🤔

Sorry brother!🙁 — KARTIK Verma (@kartikverma3) March 26, 2018

Worst show of kapil sharma "Family time with kapil sharma" — Rajnish Raushan (@RajnshRaushan) March 26, 2018

Family Time with Kapil Sharma...what a yuckfest! Hammy, humourless and smug as a bug in a withering rug. — khalid mohamed (@Jhajhajha) March 26, 2018

@KapilSharmaK9

Kapil sir mai apka fan hu. Lekin ye apka naya show #family time with kapilsharma boring show he. Hme pehle wala show chahiye usme mja ata tha. — Ajay Khorate (@KhorateAjay) March 26, 2018

Others had a completely different opinion of the show. Fans praised Kapil for delivering what they considered a stellar pilot episode.

First episode me hi maja AA gaya ✌✌✌✌✌@KapilSharmaK9

Family time with Kapilsharma — Ravi (@Ravi86367235) March 25, 2018

I am very happy see family time with kapil Sharma show #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma — Jaysingh Jediya (@jaysingjediya) March 26, 2018

Kapil sharma's new show on Sony 8 pm Sunday...



Family time with Kapil Sharma...



Very gud hilarious show...copy of 'nilaamghar' a very old show of Pak Tv in 80s..



कपिल फिर से छा गया @KapilSharmaK9 @SonyTV — #शेखरकहत्🇮🇳🙏✍ (@snanda54) March 26, 2018

@KapilSharmaK9 Yeh show phle show se b hit rhega.❤️👍God bless u Veer ji. Hm log Purane shows bar bar dekhte the Nd hr baar khush ho jate h apki performance dekh k. 1st episode of FAMILY time with Kapil Sharma is awesome. wish u great wishes in future... — shubham (@shubham72393108) March 25, 2018

The new show features Neha Pendse as a new co-host while Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar return to team up with Kapil. The first episode also saw Ajay Devgn arrive as a celebrity guest on the show to support Kapil and promote his film, Raid.

Kapil took a long time off television after a spat with co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover. He reportedly physically abused Sunil on a flight in March 2017 after which, Sunil and other members of the cast quit the show. The show’s TRPs took a nosedive when fans sided with Sunil in the fight. Kapil, under the influence of alcohol and due to his ill health began cancelling shoots for new episodes when Sony decided to cancel the show entirely.

