Family Time With Kapil Sharma bores viewers. Here are a few reactions on Twitter

The fans aren’t too happy with Kapil Sharma’s new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

tv Updated: Mar 26, 2018 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times
Kapil Sharma makes a comeback on television with Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma’s fans expected a lot from his comeback show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but were left disappointed. The show, which aired its first episode on Sunday, met with negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.

While some missed the old cast, others blamed the new game show format of the show for making things boring. “Your ex-shows were damn amazing.. Without your old characters....this show wouldn’t work for me!!,” one wrote in a tweet directed at the comedian while another called it the ‘worst show of his career’. Here are some angry tweets.

Others had a completely different opinion of the show. Fans praised Kapil for delivering what they considered a stellar pilot episode.

The new show features Neha Pendse as a new co-host while Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar return to team up with Kapil. The first episode also saw Ajay Devgn arrive as a celebrity guest on the show to support Kapil and promote his film, Raid.

Kapil took a long time off television after a spat with co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover. He reportedly physically abused Sunil on a flight in March 2017 after which, Sunil and other members of the cast quit the show. The show’s TRPs took a nosedive when fans sided with Sunil in the fight. Kapil, under the influence of alcohol and due to his ill health began cancelling shoots for new episodes when Sony decided to cancel the show entirely.

