Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen welcomes baby daughter with girlfriend

Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen and his girlfriend Allie Teilz have become parents to a daughter. The 32-year-old actor, who plays Theon Greyjoy in the hit HBO fantasy drama, shared the news on Instagram to announce the news Monday.

“With full hearts and overwhelming joy @allieteilz and I introduce you to the newest member of our family. She is perfect,” Allen wrote alongside a picture of little one holding his finger.

Teilz, 24, shared a similar picture and wrote, “So amazed by this incredible human. sunshine of my life... Beyond blessed to be your mama. My heart and soul are so so full.” Allen started dating Teilz, a DJ and model, back in 2017. On the work front, the actor will star in coming-of-age film “How to Build a Girl” and crime drama “White House Farm” with his “GOT” co-star Mark Addy.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 13:13 IST