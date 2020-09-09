e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / I want to be part of a cinema, which I haven’t been able to explore being a TV actor:Dheeraj on turning producer

I want to be part of a cinema, which I haven’t been able to explore being a TV actor:Dheeraj on turning producer

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who had success with Naagin 5 in a grey role, is excited to produce a short film.

tv Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:03 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Dheeraj has produced a short film called Yellow.
Dheeraj has produced a short film called Yellow.
         

They say change is constant and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, too, has been making changes in his life. Having established himself with a number of successful TV shows, playing the ideal son, he recently took on a grey role in Ekta Kapoor’s ongoing show, Naagin 5 , which was well received.  

Talking about his role in the supernatural show, he says, “Though I have played positive characters on TV before, I always felt that I could pull off negative roles well too. My look and performance in the show was widely appreciated by the audiences and I was thrilled that people loved me in a grey role in Naagin 5 while enjoying my positive role in another daily, Kundali Bhagya. Having two dailies ruling the TRP charts has been superb. There is always more scope for performance in a grey or negative role. The whole experience has been great. I have enjoyed the role and the attention that I got.”  

Moreover, Dhoopar has also turned producer with a short called Yellow. He admits it was unplanned. “As an actor, I want to be part of a certain kind of cinema, which I haven’t been able to explore being a TV actor. Today, digital content rules and that’s why I opted for a short film. We shot a year ago and now will be streamed on an international platform called Shorts TV. I am currently working on a travel based film for the youth. As a producer, I will have creative freedom to make subjects I want to, and that excites me. I will be acting in the projects and collaborating with other talent too.”

tags
top news
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Same-sex couple lived as heterosexuals for 8 years, reveals autopsy
Same-sex couple lived as heterosexuals for 8 years, reveals autopsy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In