Kaneez Surka accuses comedian Aditi Mittal of sexual harassment

Comedian Kaneez Surekha has accused comedian Aditi Mittal of sexually harassing her when she hosted a comedy show at Andheri Base two years ago. Kaneez says Aditi kissed her without her consent and later tried to gaslight her by saying it never happened.

Kaneez wrote on Twitter, “I need to tell my story as it happened to me. Two years ago, at a comedy show I was hosting at Andheri Base, in the presence of an audience of 100 and many comedians, Aditi Mittal walked up on stage and forcefully kissed me on my mouth out of the blue and put her tongue in my mouth, while I was still on stage and without my consent.”

She continued, “It left me humiliated, shocked and completely stripped of choice. Every person is entitled to choice and boundaries and she violated mine. While I mustered the courage to reach out to her a year ago, she first apologised but soon turned hostile towards me, leaving me confused and hurt.”

The comedian also explained how she was triggered to tell her story now because Aditi is now being championed by many on social media for voicing her support towards the Me Too movement raging across the country. She wrote, “Seeing her name all over Twitter as a champion of the cause has been triggering me immensely. Out of my belief that the opportunity to reform is the only way forward, yesterday, once again, I spoke to her through a mutual friend and requested her to come out with a public apology and save me the pain of having to reveal my identity.”

However, Aditi refused to acknowledge the incident, and denied kissing Kaneez. “Despite having acknowledged it earlier, she denied kissing me on the mouth, gaslighted me and asked me to cross check. I have proof but I thought we believe the victim. Her actions yesterday have hurt me further and burdened me with the task of having to do this but I don’t want to be silent anymore. A public apology for violating my consent will be my closure,” Kaneez explained.

She also requested the men who read her story to not use this for their own agendas. “This is not retribution but for personal closure. Please respect this,” she concluded.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 19:27 IST