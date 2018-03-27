Karan Tacker: TV is tough; I remember shooting 36 hours straight for one of my shows

A lot has been said about how tough and gruelling it can be shooting for a daily soap on television. Having been a part of the medium for almost a decade now, Karan Tacker voices the same opinion. The actor, who is currently hosting a digital reality show, The Remix, started his career on the small screen and is known for shows such as Love Ne Bana Di Jodi, Rang Badalti Odhni and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

“When I started off acting [in daily soaps], we would end up shooting for nothing less than 15 hours a day. But, that’s the format of the industry. It’s very hard to change the entire functioning. It’s a creative process, which drains you both emotionally and physically. And at times, it becomes very difficult to perform and emote everyday,” he says.

Karan explains that the medium caters to millions of viewers on a daily basis, which is what makes it more challenging. “To make a 22-minute long episode, you have to shoot and come on the sets daily, and if you are the main lead, aapki responsibility badh jaati hai (your responsibility increases if you are playing the protagonist). More so because you are as much a part of it as the person putting his/her money,” says the actor.

Talking about how he copes up with all this, Karan says, “I have shot for 36 hours straight for one of my shows, after a lot of episodes (we had shot previously) were scrapped. We were running against time and had no other option but to meet the deadline. I remember, I would just sleep for two hours, take a bath and have food on the sets. Every show goes through such a stage, so you have to be conducive to it, and can’t stand against it. What keeps you going is the fact that an entire team is behind you and supporting you.”

