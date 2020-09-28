Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12: Where to watch KBC premiere episode with Amitabh Bachchan today - date, time, live streaming

tv

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:34 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will return with the twelfth season of popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati on September 28. The star has hosted all but one season of the show since its inception in 2000.

Where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12:

The show will premiere on September 28 at 9 pm, and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Sony LIV will air the show simultaneously, on the app on the website. The show will be available for free on Airtel TV and Jio TV.

What are the changes being introduced in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12:

For the very first time in 20 years, KBC will not host an in-studio audience keeping in line with the government mandated safety guidelines and protocols in response to Covid-19. This year, Audience Poll lifeline will be replaced by Video-A-Friend. The other three lifelines remain the same – 50:50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question. The number of fastest finger first contestants who will compete to be on the hot seat per week has been reduced from the usual 10 to eight.

On-set precautions:

Show director Arun Sheshkumar told Mid-Day that “control rooms have been modified to include glass partitions, unit hands are dressed in PPE suits, and their temperature and oxygen readings are constantly monitored.” He also said that Amitabh has devised a new greeting for contestants. Instead of shaking their hands, he will give them an elbow bump.

Amitabh Bachchan’s return as host:

Amitabh, who has hosted all but one season of the show, in a recent blog post remarked about the cautious atmosphere on set. “It’s like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound. This was never expected, never the time to see such visuals, but there it is,” he wrote. “Recognised faces now unrecognisable and the doubts whether we are in the right place, with the right people but we muster up the fears and be on. There is great consideration and care being extended. All precautions carefully worked out and followed.”

