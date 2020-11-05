Kavita Kaushik is fangirling over Milind Soman’s latest nude pic: ‘This is why I like Twitter’

tv

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 10:13 IST

Milind Soman treated his fans to a picture of his naked run at the beach on Tuesday and even Kavita Kaushik is impressed by his fit and fie physique . The photo showed Milind wearing nothing at all, running along the beach as wife Ankita Konwar clicked a picture.

Kavita reposted the photo and wrote, “Now this is why I like Twitter.” Her fans and followers also cracked up on seeing her comment. “Stop looking at him. Right now,” wrote a fan.

Milind shared the picture to celebrate his 55th birthday on Wednesday. “Happy birthday to me! 55 and running,” he had captioned his post. Ankita had also shared pictures of the two from the beach to wish her husband. “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run #happybirthday #55 #happybirthdaymilindsoman,” she had written with the pictures.

Now this is why I like Twitter! https://t.co/aeTk8TsHLR — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 4, 2020

Kavita was recently inside the Bigg Boss house but was evicted within a week. Her fights with actor Eijaz Khan became the highlight of her short stay. While Eijaz claimed to be good friends with her outside the house, Kavita spoke again and again about how Eijaz was not presenting the truth and that they were never friends.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Somewhere, I knew that I am someone who is more of a heart person and I am very real. In that house, one has to be very calculated, alert and even manipulative. You can’t have a real outburst. When you have a real outburst, anything that comes out of your mouth, one word here and there, can change the whole connotation of a sentence and can totally go against you and your game. It is not that I am shocked.”

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says every actor has experienced ‘work drying up’, is fortunate to have survived that phase

“The main thing that I was trying to convey has not reached the audience. The main thing that I was trying to convey was that Eijaz Khan does not need friends. He does not need love. He needs chamchas in the house and he just uses people to up his game. I was hurt. That is only what has backfired, that I was hurt. I shouldn’t have felt hurt, I should have been smart. I got emotional,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter