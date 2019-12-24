Kay Kay Menon likely to play Dawood’s dad Ibrahim Kaskar in web series on Dongri to Dubai

tv

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:18 IST

Actor Kay Kay Menon is likely to play the role of wanted don Dawood Ibrahim’s father Ibrahim Kaskar in an upcoming web series inspired by S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Dongri to Dubai. Kay Kay earlier essayed the role of former DCP Rakesh Maria in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday - a film based on Zaidi’s book by the same name.

Also read: When audience and critics rarely agreed: Was 2019 the year of most divisive Bollywood movies?

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “Dawood’s chapter touches upon his father, who was a head constable in the Mumbai Police. The makers were keen on Kay Kay as they felt he would be able to bring grit as well as fragility to the character. The cast is currently undergoing workshops before the series goes on floors next month.” The 10-part series is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’ s Excel Entertainment and is based on Zaidi’s book, Dongri to Dubai.

To his credit, Kay Kay has notable performances in mainstream as well as indie films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Black Friday, Sarkar, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Life in a... Metro, Gulaal, Haider and The Ghazi Attack among others.

Speaking about recognition in the industry, Kay Kay had earlier said, “Cinema doesn’t deal with merit and it is a fact of life, we don’t applaud... And what has merit doesn’t become popular anyway, it is a fact and one can’t do much about it. However noted your performance is, it doesn’t matter. It depends on your destiny. Sometimes, something just clicks and it happens to everyone. It is a matter of destiny and luck.”

He added that audience began recognising him only after the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s 2005 film Sarkar. “Before Sarkar, I used to introduce myself as Kay Kay, the actor and then that got reduced to just Kay Kay as people realised that I am already an actor.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more