KBC 12: Chhavi Kumar was stumped by Rs 1 crore question on US space program and Greek goddesses. Can you answer it?

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:11 IST

Chhavi Kumar, an English teacher from Ghaziabad, could not answer the Rs 1 crore question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. With no lifelines left, she chose to quit and leave with Rs 50 lakh, instead of taking a chance and risk losing it all.

The Rs 1 crore question was about NASA’s lunar exploration program: “After which Greek goddess is the US space program to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 named?” The options were A. Rhea B. Nemesis C. Aphrodite and D. Artemis.

After some deliberation, Chhavi quit the game. It turned out to be a good decision as her guess - option A - was incorrect. The right answer was Artemis.

Artemis, the twin sister of Greek god Apollo, is the Greek goddess of hunt, wilderness, wild animals, the Moon and chastity. As per the NASA website, the Artemis program ‘will use innovative new technologies and systems to explore more of the Moon than ever before’. “We will collaborate with our commercial and international partners to establish sustainable missions by 2028. And then we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars,” the website says.

Chhavi correctly guessed the answer to the Rs 50 lakh question. She was asked in which language Sarojini Naidu, known as the ‘nightingale of India’, had written her famous play, Maher Muneer, in. The options provided to her were Urdu, English, Persian and Telugu.

Despite not having any lifelines left, Chhavi decided to venture a guess. Her answer - Persian - was the right. Maher Muneer, written in Persian, impressed the Nizam of Hyderabad and he awarded Sarojini a scholarship to study abroad.

