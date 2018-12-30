Koffee With Karan with Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor: 6 things to expect from tonight’s episode

The current season of Koffee With Karan seems to be all about sibling love. After Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor, the sibling trio of Rhea, Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor will share the couch on Karan Johar’s hit celebrity talk show on Sunday.

The chirpy Kapoor kids are all set to reveal a few secrets from their lives and here’s all their fans can expect from the episode:

1. Kapoor kids reveal their dad’s secrets

The forever young Anil Kapoor is referred as ‘AK’ by his children and they elaborate on his daily routine of the day on the show. As explained by sisters Sonam and Rhea, Anil goes to the gym and works out for 45 minutes and after that remains in the gym for about three hours to check out what others are up to. He also does voice exercises, acting classes and prepares himself for the role with the acting coach to make the scene right. He motivates himself with the quote “I’m killing it. I’m gonna kill everybody, I’m gonna do this”, Sonam and Rhea laugh. “As per Priyanka and Ranveer when they were shooting for Dil Dhadkne Do, Anil Kapoor always used to say ‘Forget you all, I’m looking the best,” Karan quips.

2. Sonam shares support for LGBTQI rights

“I’m a huge advocate for LGBTQI (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex). For me, it is one of the most important things that I fight for and I hope for when there is a country and a world without labels,” Sonam said on the show. “I’m very happy and proud that India has taken a step forward and people can live and love the way they want to love and that’s very important to me. And I think it should be very important to everybody in this world,” added the actress.

3. Rhea shared Anil’s apprehensions about her becoming an actor

“He was just afraid that I would be the heroine’s sister or just like lurking around. He could see through my personality,” she says on the show.

4. Harshvardhan reveals why he doesn’t celebrate his birthday

When asked about his introverted personality, Harsh says he has very few friends from the industry. It is also revealed that he doesn’t celebrate his birthday and for him, it is like any other day.

5. Rhea mimics Kareena Kapoor

On special request from their father, Rhea will be seen doing a mean impression of Kareena Kapoor. The two worked together in Veere Di Wedding.

6. Sonam hasn’t told Rhea her weight

Considering how close they are as sisters and how often Rhea styles Sonam, it certainly comes as a surprise when she says that she hasn’t revealed her weight to her, ever!

The show airs on Star World at 9.00 pm on Sundays.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 15:17 IST