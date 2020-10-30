e-paper
Mirzapur 2 scene featuring Surender Mohan Pathak's book to get edited after controversy: 'Our sincerest apologies'

Mirzapur 2 scene featuring Surender Mohan Pathak’s book to get edited after controversy: ‘Our sincerest apologies’

Mirzapur season 2 was in midst of a controversy after Hindi writer Surender Mohan Pathak took offence to a scene featuring his book. Excel Entertainment has apologised to the writer and also amended the scene.

tv Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 19:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rasika Duglal in the controversial scene from Mirzapur.
Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rasika Duglal in the controversial scene from Mirzapur.
         

Excel Entertainment has made amends to a scene in their web series, Mirzapur 2 after writer Surender Mohan Pathak claimed that his work, Dhabba, has been misrepresented in it. The scene also had a voiceover that was unrelated to the book and it has hurt the sentiments of the writer.

Puneet Krishna, Creator and Writer of Mirzapur 2, has put out a statement apologising to the writer and offering to change the scene.The statement reads as follows:

 

Dear Surender Mohan Pathak,

It has been brought to my notice by you that there is a scene in the recently released series - Mirzapur Season 2 - which depicts a character named Satyanand Tripathi, reading a book named ‘Dhabba’ which as been written by you and this depiction is supplemented with an unrelated voiceover (VO) which has hurt your sentiments and the sentiments of your fans and well-wishers.

We sincerely apologize for the same and would like to convey to you that this was not done with any malicious intent or to tarnish/damage your reputation. We are aware that you are a writer of repute and your work is held in high regard in the world of Hindi crime fiction.

We would like to assure you that to rectify this situation, as discussed with you and as per your wishes, we will blur the book-cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks.

Once again, please accept our sincerest apologies for inadvertently hurting your sentiments.

Warm Regards

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah attacked by goons, CCTV footage of incident shared online

In a letter, the writer has alleged that a scene shows Kulbhushan Kharbanda (as Satyananad Tripathi) reading Dhabba but the content that he is shown reading is not the “original text of Dhabba”. Surender added, “On the contrary, what is being read is sheer porno, the undersigned cannot even dream of writing, supposedly to titillate the viewers. But in the process, the whole sequence is shown as an excerpt from my novel Dhabba, which amounts to mischievous misrepresentation..”

He threatened legal proceedings against the producers, writers and the actor in the scene (Kulbhushan) if the sequence is not removed from the series “within a week of receipt of the mail” where he shared the letter.

The second season arrived on Amazon Prime on October 23. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and others.

