Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah attacked by goons, CCTV footage of incident shared online

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 09:22 IST

TV actor Samay Shah, who plays Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has filed a police complaint after being mugged in his apartment complex. His mother said that this isn’t the first time that they’ve experienced something like this.

The incident took place outside his Borivali residence on October 27. Samay took to his Instagram stories and shared a message with his fans, along with a screengrab of the CCTV footage.

He wrote, “This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, i have no idea who is he?, what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that i will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thankyou”

He told SpotboyE, “My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon.” His mother said that this isn’t the first time that something like this has happened. She said, “It wasn’t the first time- in the last 15 days, it is for the third time that we experienced something like this. We stay on the first floor and we have a main road facing the house. All of sudden while I was at the window, I saw a guy passing by in a rickshaw abusing Samay loudly. I wasn’t able to see his face. Then one more time this guy entered our building premises and started yelling and threatening to kill him. We went to him and asked what his problem with Samay is but he didn’t reply and instead continued using bad language. And this was for the third time when he attacked Samay.”

She continued, “I can’t tell you how disturbed I am with the whole incident. I fear to send him on shoots alone as he must be stalking him. Yesterday, we got hold of the building CCTV footage and we were shocked to see, not only him but there were more than 5 people who were waiting outside the gate. I just hope the police nabs them the soonest.”

Samay has filed a police complaint at the Borivali station, based on the CCTV footage, which appears to show the face of the man who is alleged to have attacked him.

