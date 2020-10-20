Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s new Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar: ‘I cannot become Neha Mehta, can entertain as me’

tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s new Anjali Bhabhi, actor Sunayana Fozdar, knows that comparisons are inevitable. The actor recently stepped into the shoes of Neha Mehta who has been playing the role of Anjali Mehta for 12 years. The actor, who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the work resumed after coronavirus lockdown, has hinted that all was not well on the show.

Sunayana, however, wants to focus on making her place in Taarak Mehta now. Talking about both the praise and brickbats that come the way of an actor, she said in an interview, “I believe it is audience’s right to give us good and bad feedback. Whatever fame we get is because of them. That is why I say that if we are happy to hear their praise, we should also be prepared for their negative feedback. I know I will be compared because this is a very popular show and people have really appreciated the character.”

She is clear that she wants to make a place for herself and move beyond comparisons. “I believe everyone deserves a chance, I cannot become Neha ji (actor Neha Mehta) but I will entertain people as Sunaina,” she said. Talking at length about the comparisons, she added, “I am here because of my fans that is why I don’t ignore anyone. There are some people who say your voice is a certain way, and other such things. There are various kinds of comparisons. I want to say I am not here to replace anyone. I am here to make my own place. I want audience to give me a chance and love.

Neha, meanwhile, had said that she was amenable to return to the show if some changes were made. However, Taarak Mehta’s producer Asit Kumar Modi had turned down the request as Sunayana was already shooting with them by then. “Everything is done now, the replacement has been made. The artist who has been brought in does a good work. It is not possible to remove someone once casted,” he had said.

