Na Aana Iss Des Laado actor Meghna Malik on young female actors ageing on screen: ‘Step out the day it gets boring’

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:19 IST

Female actors quitting shows have become a common sight in the telly world. And the reason being their discomfort to age on screen and play a mother to grown ups too, in some cases.

Actor Meghna Malik was 37 when she played the role of Ammaji in the show Na Aana Iss Des Laado. Not only did she have to sport grey hair, but also play a mother to three gown up men. Since she played it with such aplomb, what’s her take on actors refusing to play aged roles on TV?

“I think they are correct somewhere, because that is how our industry is. When the system is something and you are caught up in that, you have to take certain steps. It’s important for a female actor to step out because that is how the industry paints them. However, when a male actor is even 50, they work opposite a 25-year old! It is true even today, nothing has changed, as far as ageing of female actors is concerned,” says Meghna.

Then what made her stay on and play a matriarch and didn’t she have any apprehension to play a character almost twice her age?

“It was not the case with Ammaji. When it is a very interesting character, I see it as an actor then. If the subject requires you to play anything interesting… Playing Ammaji never bored me,” she says.

“She was always the central character, and the age was not important. It was about this dabangg woman with power and strength, which was key to the story. But if ageing is only to give way to another, and you become just an aged character, then the younger women playing such characters should step out. This industry is cruel to young female actors. They would want them to age, but it doesn’t help. When the character remains central and interesting for you, you should do it. But the day it gets boring, please step out. Don’t look at the money then,” adds Meghna.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 14:18 IST