Nikhil Chinapa defends Neha Dhupia in Roadies row, says she agreed ‘cheating is not okay’ in unedited footage

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:15 IST

Roadies Revolution mentor Neha Dhupia stirred up a storm with her response to the comments of a man being auditioned that he slapped his ex-girlfriend for cheating on him with five other men. After she was trolled viciously for saying that it was “her choice” to be with multiple men and that he had no right to raise his hand on her, her co-mentor Nikhil Chinapa has come to her defence, saying that none of them condone infidelity.

A Twitter user told Nikhil off for ‘missing the point’ and said, “’Hitting is not okay, cheating is okay’ is not the way to talk about violence.” Nikhil responded, “We’ve gone on to say, ‘cheating is not okay.’ @rannvijaysingha says it in the unedited footage and we all, @NehaDhupia included, agree. We never have and never will condone cheating. It’s traumatic for victims but it still doesn’t justify violence.”

Nikhil also hit back at the people who were trolling him for using abuses like “mother******” while asking people to respect women. “Also, 1 minutes silence for everyone saying, ‘Madar****, how can you say mother******?’” he wrote on Twitter.

However, Nikhil later deleted the tweets, saying that he did not want to take focus away from the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “Deleting a few pointless tweets of mine and focusing on what’s more important now. That would be the impending virus threat and how to handle the impending crisis over the next few weeks,” he wrote.

Deleting a few pointless tweets of mine and focusing on what’s more important now. That would be the impending virus threat and how to handle the impending crisis over the next few weeks. — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) March 16, 2020

Earlier, Neha cleared the air about her controversial remarks on Roadies Revolution and said that she was “misrepresented”. In a statement shared on social media, she wrote, “What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety.”

Neha also said that not only was she at the receiving end of “weeks of vitriol” because of her statements, her friends and family members were also getting abuses for it. “People close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me,” she wrote.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, came out in Neha’s support and emphasised that targetting her friends and family members was absolutely unacceptable.

