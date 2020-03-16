Angad Bedi posts about his five girlfriends to shut up trolls who attacked wife Neha Dhupia. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:32 IST

Actor Angad Bedi has shared pictures of his ‘five girlfriends’, which happen to be five different looks of his actor wife Neha Dhupia. The actor’s post comes after his wife Neha allegedly defended a woman who cheated on her boyfriend. She later said she took a stand against violence.

Sharing five couple pictures on Instagram, Angad wrote, “Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends!!!! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai!!!! @nehadhupia #itsmychoice.” While one is a candid click of him kissing Neha on her head, another is from a party where Angad wore a turban and Neha in a fusion ensemble paired with a fascinator hat.

Neha was heavily criticised for her comment that seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship. The actor-TV show host on Saturday posted a lengthy statement on Saturday, declaring she has been misinterpreted.

The controversy started after a recent episode of the ongoing season of MTV Roadies Revolution, wherein Neha, who is a gang leader, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl, for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys. She also defended the girl saying as far as cheating goes, “it’s her choice”.

Neha’s attitude, however, did not find favour with netizens, with many users alleging she was a “fake feminist”. Responding to the trolls, Neha wrote: “Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Katrina Kaif stays at home with sister Isabella, Lisa Ray says ‘we can still smile’. See pics

“A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety.”

She also stated how trolls have affected her family members. Talking about domestic violence, she had further said, “What a man or a woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I stand by the fact that NO MATTER WHAT ... physical abuse or assault is not acceptable. Obviously, a man’s physical strength is a lot more than girls and gender-based violence against women is a huge problem in our country and across the world... I urge people, whether a man or woman, to educate themselves about domestic violence... If you’re a victim of abuse, please stand up for yourself. You are not alone.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more