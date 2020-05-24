e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Nitish Bharadwaj recalls how Roopa Ganguly and Hema Malini were unable to recognise him

Nitish Bharadwaj recalls how Roopa Ganguly and Hema Malini were unable to recognise him

Nitish Bharadwaj has shared anecdotes from his time playing Lord Vishnu in Vishnu Puran.

tv Updated: May 24, 2020 18:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Nitish Bharadwaj played the lead in Vishnu Puran.
Nitish Bharadwaj played the lead in Vishnu Puran.
         

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj went down memory lane and recalled how actor Hema Malini and Roopa Ganguly were left surprised by his look in Vishnu Puran. Nitish had played the different avatars of Lord Vishnu in the 2000 TV show Vishnu Puran

Recalling an incident, the actor mentioned: “I remember one time, when the scenes of Lord Parshurama were being shot and those episodes had not gone on air yet, I was sitting on the sets of Vishnu Puran in proper avatar. Roopa Ganguly, who at that time was pursuing her career in Bengali cinema, had come to Mumbai to meet Ravi Chopra and me.

“She kept on searching for me while sitting right next to me, unaware of my presence. I deliberately did not speak to her. It was only 30 minutes later when she asked Ravi Chopra for me, did she realise she was sitting beside me all this while and it took Roopa by surprise.”

Talking about another incident, Nitish said: “The same thing also happened when I travelled with Hema Maliniji on a flight. Talking to me about the character, she wondered how Raviji had managed to find an actor to play Parshurma, whose eyes resembled mine. She obviously didn’t seem to recognise that I was, in fact, the actor who played the role and so, I decided to play along and told her that Raviji had to audition almost 50-60 actors. It was only a week later that she called me and playfully taunted me for putting her on the spot.”

Also see: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

Adding further, he said: “I believe the personality of Parshuram’s character along with his appearance and voice was so different that it was really hard to fathom that I could essay such an angry and violent role after having played the calm and composed Krishna.”

Vishnu Puran will have a re-run on television. It will now air on Zee TV, starting from May 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In