Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food packets among needy, respond to charge of being ‘show offs’. Watch

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:26 IST

Actors Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 13 fame have shared videos as they ventured out to distribute food packets among those worst affected by lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The two can be seen wearing masks and gloves as they handover the packets to women standing in a queue.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Paras wrote, “So finally we both decided to help and distributing essential food packages to the under privileged with the guide lines issued by WHO- wearing a mask and practicing social distancing @officialmahirasharma.”

However, the videos got mixed reactions on Instagram. A viewer wrote, “Stop filming the families! Those you‘re helping have their self esteem which might be hurt with you showing the entire world about how generous you are!” Another asked, “Camera leke jaana zaruri hai kya.” One more commented, “Then why are you pretending vahi bigg boss wala dikhawa.”

Mahira responded to this in the comments section of Paras’ post. She wrote, “It is not always about show off or publicity! It’s just we are public figure so whatever we do becomes public including this. Also people expects from us and follows us considering their ideals. So by making our donations public encourages everyone to do their bits too.”

Mahira also shared the same video on her Instagram account and wrote, “We do understand most of you think it is showoff and we respect your views. Even we believe that donation is something we do from our heart and there shouldn’t be any evidence of the same. But honestly it was a genuine effort to motivate people to do their bit in these trying times. We are all in this together guys. We have a shared purpose. That’s all we would want to say right now. Stay positive and stay safe! We will get through this...together! @parasvchhabrra.”

Paras and Mahira were talked about their chemistry on Bigg Boss 13 while the two continue to be friends. They are also expected to work together in a Punjabi film. Confirming the news, Mahira told BollywoodLife in an interview, “This is true. We have been offered a film together. I am excited to work with Paras and I’m super comfortable working with him. Masti, masti mein shoot nikal denge,”

