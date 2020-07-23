Parth Samthaan tests negative for Covid-19

tv

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 18:54 IST

Television actor Parth Samthaan has tested negative for Covid-19, after having contracted the virus earlier this month. He had been under home quarantine since his diagnosis, as he had only ‘mild symptoms’.

Confirming the news to Pinkvilla, Parth said, “Yes it’s true, reports have come and it’s negative.” It is not yet known when he will resume shooting for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, in which he plays Anurag Basu.

Parth tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12 and shared the news on social media, urging everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care,” he added.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’

After Parth tested positive for Covid-19, his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars, including Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Pooja Banerjee were also tested. However, none of them tested positive.

Earlier this month, a report claimed that the writers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay were tweaking the storyline to exclude Parth from the show for a few days. He had already shot for a few episodes before his diagnosis.

According to sources, the writers would show Parth’s character Anurag as being out of the city for work. “Parth will be tested again on July 26. Until then, the portions he had already shot will be used in the upcoming episodes. But he is unlikely to resume work before August,” an insider said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more