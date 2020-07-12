Parth Samthaan tests positive for Covid-19, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 shoot stopped

tv

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, has tested positive for Covid-19. The shoot of the show has been stopped and cast and crew members who were in close contact with him have been asked to undergo tests.

Parth shared the news of his diagnosis on Twitter. “Hi guys ,I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support ,Please be safe and takecare !,” he wrote.

Hi guys ,I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support ,Please be safe and takecare ! — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 12, 2020

Balaji Telefilms, producers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, said in a statement, “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets.”

Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms shared the production house’s statement on her Instagram stories and wrote, “All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji. Take care. Jai Mata Di!”

SpotboyeE reports that Parth underwent a test after experiencing symptoms on Saturday morning. He was not present for the shoot on Sunday. His Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Pooja Banerjee (who plays Nivedita Basu) and Shubhavi Choksey (who plays Mohini Basu) are on the set and have been asked to undergo tests. Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have already arrived. Pooja told the website, “Yes there is test happening and I’m on set right now.”

On June 27, Parth shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay set on Instagram. “Back to Shoot after 3 months. Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia,” he wrote in his caption. While he wore a striped suit, crew members in protective equipment could be seen in the background.

Parth, who flew to Hyderabad once domestic flight services resumed, returned to Mumbai to resume the Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot last month. The show also stars Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee, among others.

Earlier this month, Parth opened up on experiencing ‘moments of depression’ during the lockdown and thanked his friends, fans and well-wishers for helping him overcome the low phase. “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!!,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Parth has acted in shows such as Best Friends Forever? and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. He also announced earlier this year that he will play a gangster in the ALT Balaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

