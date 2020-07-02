e-paper
Parth Samthaan opens up on ‘moments of depression and sadness’ during lockdown, says he is ready to face the world again

Parth Samthaan has shared a post to thank all those who helped him become a better and positive person. He has talked about moments of depression and sadness during lockdown.

tv Updated: Jul 02, 2020 10:23 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead actor Parth Samthaan has shared a note on Instagram, thanking his loved ones for helping him become a better person. He also said there were moments of depression during lockdown but he is now ready to face the world again.

The note read, ”I am grateful and thankful to all my loved ones, my friends, fans and all those people who have helped and influenced me to become a better and positive person. Thank you so much.”

 

He wrote in caption, “Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that’s what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!! #staypostive.”

Hina Khan, who had played the role of Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, commented to the post, “You are a Rockstaaa Just Focus on good things and your work.” Arjun Bijlani also reacted, “I’m losing it sun le . And ul be rocking. U knw wht I mean.”

 

Parth returned to shoot for the show last week after shooting for films and shows resumed during Unlock-1. He shared a few pictures from the sets on Instagram and captioned them, “Back to Shoot after 3 months. Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia.” The pictures show Parth all suited up in a striped suit and tie. While he didn’t wear a mask in front of the camera, the crew members are seen wearing masks and face shields.

Earlier in June, he had also shared a glimpse of himself dining at a restaurant as food joints were opened after more than two months. “Getting back to normalcy #unlockindia #foodstagram #foodie,” he wrote in caption.

