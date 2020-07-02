PewDiePie remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs’

bollywood

YouTube star PewDiePie has reacted to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and called him a “genuinely good dude” in one of his videos. The popular Swedish YouTuber was talking about the then trending hashtag #UnsubscribeTSeries in a video when he went on to remember Sushant.

He said, “I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending. It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace.”

Earlier, WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to Sushant on Instagram. He posted a monochrome image of Sushant which shows the late actor striking an intense pose. The picture went without a caption, like all of John’s other posts.

Australian batsman David Warner had also mourned Sushant’s death. He wrote on Instagram, “Very very sad to hear about this. RIP #sushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14. He was suffering from depression. The actor had made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che!. In past seven years, he had featured in a number of hits including Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore by Nitesh Tiwari. Dil Bechara, which is the actor’s last movie he shot for, will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on July 24.

The actor’s family have decided to honour his legacy and celebrate his passion for cinema, science and sports by setting up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talent. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial, where all his personal memorabilia and belongings, that include thousands of books, his Meade 14’’ LX-600 telescope, flight-simulator, will be on display for his fans and admirers.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

